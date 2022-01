Police in St Vincent is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of New Grounds resident Joshua Pompey.

Sources tell St Vincent Times that Pompey, residing in Georgetown, was shot and killed on Friday night, (21 January).

Pompey’s death brings the homicide rate for 2022 to 2.

The Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed 2022 with its first homicide on 1 January, following a stabbing incident that left a 25-year-old man dead.