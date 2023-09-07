Jovani Baptiste of Rose Place shot & killed in Buccament Bay

The police are investigating a shooting incident that has resulted in the death of Jovani Baptiste, a twenty-nine (29) year old construction worker of Rose Place, which occurred on Thursday, September 07, 2023, in Buccament Bay.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death. The RSVGPF expresses its deepest condolences to all those who are negatively affected by this fatal incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with this investigation is encouraged to call 999/911 or, the Officer in charge of South Western Division at telephone number 1-784- 458-7329 or, any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.