VIDEO: Judea ‘Boss Gyal’ Cordice told BF she was ‘Ejecting’ from Earth

Judea ‘Boss Gyal’ Cordice

Kimarie May, a long-time friend of Judea ‘Boss Gyal’ Cordice, a Vincentian entertainer who lived in Bristol until her death, opened up about their friendship and her shocking demise.

While May did not reveal the cause of Cordice’s death, a discussion with her indicated that she had reached her breaking point and told him she was “ejecting” from Earth.

This has sparked considerable conjecture that Cordice may have committed suicide.

A clearly distraught May pledged to notify Cordice’s friends and loved ones on Monday after he received clearance to inspect her body.

May says he is presently being monitored for his own protection.