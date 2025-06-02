Vincentian entertainer Judea ‘Boss Gyal’ Cordice took her life on the day she found out her immigration application had been rejected, a coroner’s inquest has ruled.

In December of 2024, Kimarie May, a long-time friend of ‘Boss Gyal’, opened up about their friendship and her shocking demise. At that time, May indicated that in a discussion with her, she had reached her breaking point and told him she was “ejecting” from Earth.

Judea Cordice, 23, left her homeland in St Vincent and the Grenadines in February 2022 and flew to Birmingham airport, where on arrival, she sought asylum, alleging she had been the victim of sexual and physical abuse, including from family members, and that she feared for her life if she were to be returned, a coroner found.

According to the report, Ms Cordice over time had settled in the Peterborough area, where she was living in shared accommodation and had commenced a relationship with a man serving in the British Armed Forces and had apparently become pregnant.

Her partner contacted ambulance services from his barracks in Salisbury on December 13 last year to raise concerns for his girlfriend, who was 22 weeks pregnant.

Caroline Jones, Area Coroner for Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, stated, “He had received messages from her that morning indicating that her immigration application had been rejected and she could not go on anymore, and he had then been unable to contact her.”

Ambulance crews attended Cordice’s address in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, and went to the room in which she had been staying, where they found the door to be open and saw Cordice hanged and with signs of self-harm on her body.

Police enquiries found she had last been seen alive at around lunchtime the previous day but that nobody was known to have entered or left the property since that time, Ms Jones records in an inquest in writing.

A post-mortem examination found her death was a result of hanging, and a toxicological examination found nothing significant, the inquest at Huntingdon coroner’s court found.

Ms Jones wrote: “In light of the circumstances in which Ms Cordice was found; the fact that her immigration claim had been refused; that she had previously intimated suicidal intentions; and on the basis of her last communications with her partner, I am satisfied that Ms Cordice was solely responsible for the deliberate act of placing the ligature around her neck, and that when she did so, it was with the intention of ending her life.”