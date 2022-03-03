Jules Anthony cricket club receives Cricket sponsorship

A cricket sponsorship of full uniforms and equipment, with a value of East Caribbean five thousand dollars (EC$5000.00) was handed over to the Jules Anthony Cricket Club and by extension the Carlos James MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars cricket team on Tuesday 1st March, 2022 at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The donation was made possible through a joint sponsorship between Hon. Carlos James – Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward and Vincentian Entrepreneur Mark Audain of MSDA Cricket LLC – a sports apparel company in the USA.

Speaking at the handing over, on behalf of the sponsors, Minister James said the sponsorship forms part of a broader initiative to support sport development in the North Leeward constituency and will see an overall investment of approximately $10,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars over the next 5 years.

“We are hoping to provide support to other sporting disciplines including track and field, netball, basketball and football within North Leeward,” Minister James said.

A large part of the initiative will be the launching of a sports outreach programme to provide support to star athletes attending both primary and secondary schools in the constituency.

Minister James noted that due to the absence of sports at a community and school level resulting from the covid-19 pandemic the community continues to lose talented athletes, some who are not captured in our social safety-nets

“Our sports outreach programme will allow us to ensure our athletes are provided with the necessary mentorship and other support that complements their academic and sporting development,” Minister James said.

Though not physically at the handover, Mr Audain said via video that he is a product of North Leeward cricket team which is the reason why he gives back to the community he loves dearly.

Captain of Northern Stars and President of the Jules Anthony Cricket Club, Elron Lewis thanked Minister James and Mr. Audain for their dedicated sponsorship over the years. The Northern Stars male and female uniforms which were designed by MSDA Cricket will be used for participation in all competitions hosted by the SVG Cricket Association beginning in April, Lewis said.

Present at the handing over were other members of the Jules Anthony Cricket Club.