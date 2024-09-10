Julien Alfred: St Lucia Honors Olympic Champion with Official Holiday

September 27 declared National Holiday in honour of Olympic champion Julien Alfred

Saint Lucia will officially declare September 27 as “Julien Alfred Day” in honor of the island’s first Olympic gold medal winner, Julien Alfred. Alfred won gold in the 100 meters and a silver medal in the 200 meters at the Paris Olympics.

The celebrations will include a motorcade, school rallies, and a mural unveiling.

Alfred will return to Saint Lucia on September 24 for the first time since her Olympic triumph. Citizens are encouraged to come out in large numbers to honor their national icon.

Some suggest Alfred should be awarded a diplomatic passport and the keys to the city of Castries, while others propose a Julien Alfred Fund for elite athletes and a legacy project for developing sports in Saint Lucia.