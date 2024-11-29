Julien Alfred Invests in Luxury at Cas en Bas Beach Resort

Olympic Gold Medallist Julien Alfred Purchases Apartment at Cas en Bas Beach Resort on Her Home Island of Saint Lucia

Wellington Estates, developer of Cas en Bas Beach Resort in Saint Lucia’s prestigious Cap Estate, is proud to announce that Julien Alfred, the Caribbean nation’s first-ever Olympic gold medallist, has purchased an apartment at its new luxury resort.

The 23-year-old global superstar sprinter, who was recently in London for the World Travel Market representing Saint Lucia as their new Tourism Ambassador, has also agreed to represent Cas en Bas Beach Resort as a Hotel Ambassador beginning in 2026 for an 8-year exclusive period.

The managed unit, part of Cas en Bas Beach Resort, represents a strategic financial investment for Miss Alfred while also serving as a personal retreat. “I am thrilled to have this exceptional base where I can unwind and spend quality time with friends and family when I come home,’ says Miss Alfred. ‘This investment not only supports my future but also allows me to enjoy all that the beautiful island of Saint Lucia has to offer.”

Miss Alfred has pledged a proportion of the rental income generated by her unit to the Julien Alfred Foundation, her charity that provides school supplies and athletic equipment to underprivileged children in Saint Lucia. British entrepreneur Edward Wellington, founder of Wellington Estates, has generously agreed to match the pledge indefinitely. Wellington commented: “It is a real honour to welcome Miss Alfred to my resort. She is an inspiration to all and a true testament of how hard work, self-discipline and determination can help reach your goals. I commend miss Alfred for giving so much back to her home nation and in such a short amount of time, and I am proud to support her foundation.”

Idyllically located near Rodney Bay, directly between St. Lucia Golf & Country Club, the new uber-luxury Cabot golf estate, and the spectacular 1 km white sand beach, Cas en Bas Beach Resort will provide an innovative blend of personalized service, cutting-edge technology, and exclusive experiences that will include an exciting range of dining, nightlife, and entertainment. Offering the perfect balance of adventure and luxury, facilities will include a spa, signature restaurant, sports bar, cafe, convenience store, 50 metre pool with sun decks, and a beach club. Wellington Estates has purchased the adjacent land plot, with plans to further increase the number of hotel keys, residences and amenities.

Cas en Bas Beach Resort, which is part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, will comprise of 90 contemporary studios and 1- and 2- bedroom hotel suites. Each residence comes fully furnished and offers expansive open concept living including private balconies or garden terraces, kitchenettes, as well as full concierge and housekeeping services. These fully managed, award-winning residences are available for purchase (85% already sold). Homeowners can benefit from the World of Hyatt loyalty program, widely recognized as one of the world’s best hotel loyalty programs.

The resort, which is currently nominated for Best Development in the Americas 2024, is due to open in summer 2025 and will further elevate the hospitality offerings on the island.

Freehold studio, 1 and 2 bedroom fully managed apartments from US$330,000 to $765,000. For more information, please visit www.casenbasbeachresort.com