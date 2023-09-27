Juliet Holness, wife of PM Holness, elected Speaker of the House

Juliet Holness Speaker-House of Representatives

Jamaica: Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives today (September 26).

She has been elevated from Deputy Speaker of the House and replaces Marisa Dalrymple Philibert, who officially resigned on September 21.

The new Deputy Speaker of the House is Member of Parliament, St. James Central, Heroy Clarke.

Mrs. Holness and Mr. Clarke were the sole nominees for the posts.

In accepting her appointment, Mrs. Holness promised to execute her responsibilities judiciously.

“Let me thank you for the confidence reposed in me to handle the very difficult job of being the Speaker of this Parliament. I accept my responsibility with great humility and I will always endeavour to ensure that I manage with equity, judiciously, balance and always in keeping with the Standing Orders of this noble House,” she said.

Mrs. Holness, who is wife of Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said she will do her utmost to preserve the dignity of the House.