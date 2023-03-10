Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines journalist Junior Jarvis has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of sentenced to life in prison.

The murder occurred at Arnos Vale, some 2.9 miles from the capital, Kingstown, on February 14, 2017.

A jury in 2022 found Jarvis guilty of six charges. The former banker was shot six times.

Moreover, Jarvis was found guilty of attempting to murder Arisha Pompey.

Jarvis after 30 years, will be eligible for reconsideration.