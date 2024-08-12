Junior Panorama, King and Queen of the Bands Results

Times Staff
Times Staff

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) would like to announce the results from the Junior Panorama, the King and Queen of the Bands and Individual of the year competitions which were held on Sunday 11th August 2024 at the Victoria Park.

JUNIOR PAN FEST

SCHOOL BANDS RENDITION

 

 POSITION POINTS
Bishop’s College Kingstown Party Fever 1st 

 

 258
CW Prescod Primary School Madness 2nd 

 

 213
South Rivers Methodist School Congratulations 3rd  197
   
COMMUNITY BANDS    
Starlift Steel Orchestra Ah feel to party 1st  261
Syphonix Steel Orhcestra Teaser 2nd  251
Elite Steel Orchestra They dancing 3rd  198

QUEEN OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL COMPETITOR POSITION
Blondie Bird & Friends Yaa Asantewaa -Queen of the Ashanti Semone Richardson 1st
SVG Players International A look inside the New York Aquarium Celina Clouden 2nd
Verlen Ralph & the Professionals Bling with the riches of the earth Ateika Lockhart 3rd

KING OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL COMPETITOR POSITION
Blondie Bird & Friends African Arts & Craft

 

 Jelani Niles 1st 
Lynx Mas Band Jewel of the Seas – Docked at the SVG Cruise Ship Berth Atiron Lockhart 2nd 
Nelson Bloc The Merry=Maker of a mad symphony Chewalee Johnson 3rd 
SVG Players International Mas Band Dragon Dancer – celebrating Chinese New Year – Year of the Dragon Kelvin Billinghurst 3rd 

INDIVIDUAL OF THE BAND

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL

 

 COMPETITOR POINTS POSITION
Blondie Bird & Friends Yaa Asantewaa -Queen of the Ashanti Semone Richardson 230 1st 
Nelson Bloc The Merry=Maker of a mad symphony Chewalee Johnson 226 2nd 
Lynx Mas Band Jewel of the Seas – Docked at the SVG Cruise Ship Berth Atiron Lockhart 211 3rd 

 

Share This Article
By Times Staff
Follow:
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -