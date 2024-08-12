Junior Panorama, King and Queen of the Bands Results

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) would like to announce the results from the Junior Panorama, the King and Queen of the Bands and Individual of the year competitions which were held on Sunday 11th August 2024 at the Victoria Park.
JUNIOR PAN FEST
|SCHOOL BANDS
|RENDITION
|POSITION
|POINTS
|Bishop’s College Kingstown
|Party Fever
|1st
|258
|CW Prescod Primary School
|Madness
|2nd
|213
|South Rivers Methodist School
|Congratulations
|3rd
|197
|COMMUNITY BANDS
|Starlift Steel Orchestra
|Ah feel to party
|1st
|261
|Syphonix Steel Orhcestra
|Teaser
|2nd
|251
|Elite Steel Orchestra
|They dancing
|3rd
|198
QUEEN OF THE BAND
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|COMPETITOR
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Yaa Asantewaa -Queen of the Ashanti
|Semone Richardson
|1st
|SVG Players International
|A look inside the New York Aquarium
|Celina Clouden
|2nd
|Verlen Ralph & the Professionals
|Bling with the riches of the earth
|Ateika Lockhart
|3rd
KING OF THE BAND
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|COMPETITOR
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|African Arts & Craft
|Jelani Niles
|1st
|Lynx Mas Band
|Jewel of the Seas – Docked at the SVG Cruise Ship Berth
|Atiron Lockhart
|2nd
|Nelson Bloc
|The Merry=Maker of a mad symphony
|Chewalee Johnson
|3rd
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Dragon Dancer – celebrating Chinese New Year – Year of the Dragon
|Kelvin Billinghurst
|3rd
INDIVIDUAL OF THE BAND
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|COMPETITOR
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Yaa Asantewaa -Queen of the Ashanti
|Semone Richardson
|230
|1st
|Nelson Bloc
|The Merry=Maker of a mad symphony
|Chewalee Johnson
|226
|2nd
|Lynx Mas Band
|Jewel of the Seas – Docked at the SVG Cruise Ship Berth
|Atiron Lockhart
|211
|3rd