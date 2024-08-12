Junior Panorama, King and Queen of the Bands Results

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) would like to announce the results from the Junior Panorama, the King and Queen of the Bands and Individual of the year competitions which were held on Sunday 11th August 2024 at the Victoria Park.

JUNIOR PAN FEST

SCHOOL BANDS RENDITION POSITION POINTS Bishop’s College Kingstown Party Fever 1st 258 CW Prescod Primary School Madness 2nd 213 South Rivers Methodist School Congratulations 3rd 197 COMMUNITY BANDS Starlift Steel Orchestra Ah feel to party 1st 261 Syphonix Steel Orhcestra Teaser 2nd 251 Elite Steel Orchestra They dancing 3rd 198

QUEEN OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL COMPETITOR POSITION Blondie Bird & Friends Yaa Asantewaa -Queen of the Ashanti Semone Richardson 1st SVG Players International A look inside the New York Aquarium Celina Clouden 2nd Verlen Ralph & the Professionals Bling with the riches of the earth Ateika Lockhart 3rd

KING OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL COMPETITOR POSITION Blondie Bird & Friends African Arts & Craft Jelani Niles 1st Lynx Mas Band Jewel of the Seas – Docked at the SVG Cruise Ship Berth Atiron Lockhart 2nd Nelson Bloc The Merry=Maker of a mad symphony Chewalee Johnson 3rd SVG Players International Mas Band Dragon Dancer – celebrating Chinese New Year – Year of the Dragon Kelvin Billinghurst 3rd

INDIVIDUAL OF THE BAND