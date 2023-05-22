Hailing from the Sion Hill community, JussBuss Camp is a record label that was founded by Shornbeats and his team of “youngsters” to make every musical dream a reality.

Above all the ashes, JussBuss Camp was created in 2017 under the name “JussBuss Family.” This was then rebranded in 2020, where it was officially established as “Jussbusscamp Records.”

JussBuss Camp is currently responsible for two of this year’s hits so far for this carnival season, with one song already surpassing 100k views on YouTube. On the rise is a song by Ghaza called “Carnival is in the Air.”.

When asked about their mission as a record label and a group of artists doing music, one replied, “The goal is to make our voice and names spread across the entire globe and get a couple of Grammys—yes, you heard right, a couple of Grammys—not only once but numerous times so we can say yea, JBC has done it again, and also to bring everyone together while sharing the talent that these youths have to share with you.”

He further went on to share some great words of encouragement with the persons who are presently doing their best in life to accomplish their dreams: “Stay focused, humble, remember the plan, execute it, always remember to put your best foot forward, and forget about how to give up.”

With the love and support so far for the label, there is currently no doubt that this camp has a lot to offer for SVG’s Carnival season.

Look out for more music coming soon from them in the next couple weeks.

“Don’t wait; stay positive, and do it. Always remember that the time is now.”