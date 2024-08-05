Justice Winston Anderson Appointed Acting President of CCJ

The Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson has been appointed to act as President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) by the Honourable Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada and the current Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community.

Mr Justice Anderson will serve as acting President from 02 August- 16 September 2024, while the Court President, the Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders is on leave.

Under Article VIII paragraph 1 of the Agreement Establishing the Caribbean Court of Justice, the functions of the President of the Court “shall be performed by the Judge of the Court who is most senior according to the date of this appointment and he shall be appointed by letter under the hand of the Chairman for the time being of the Conference”, until the President has resumed those functions.

Mr Justice Anderson having been appointed a Judge in June 2010, is presently the most senior Judge of the Court.