Elroy Boucher, the head of the St. Vincent (SVG) Public Service Union, urged his members and all of the country’s civil society groups to take a stand against the government on Monday, as they intend to appeal the vaccine mandate ruling handed down by Judge Esco Henry, in which the learned Judge ruled that the 2021 vaccine mandate was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The first demonstration will occur on Monday in front of the Finance Complex, where the office of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is located.

Boucher stated that the government’s actions following the ruling had sparked “justifiable outrage” across the nation.

On Monday, when delivering judgment, Judge Henry ordered, among other things, the reimbursement of dismissed public workers and the payment of any consequent damages.

As a trade union, according to Boucher, they must do all in their ability to vigorously reject any appeal.

“We must say no to the prolonged suffering of workers.” “We are calling on the Vincentians, the churches, the Christian Council, the NGOs, the newspapers, the editorials, and particularly the Christians because what is being done is morally wrong.”

“The government can argue that they have the right to appeal, but listen, you’re not appealing against a foreigner; you’re appealing against your very own people, and that is why it is so painful,” Boucher stated.

The leader of the Union stated that innocent Vincentians who had committed no wrongdoing had to sought redress from the Court; “the Court has awarded redress, but you persist on continuing; don’t spend the people’s money to continue prosecuting the people.”

Boucher stated that the message must be made loud and clear regardless of the union’s chosen course of action.

“You, the members, have to encourage all your fellow men, your friends, everybody; when the unions call on you to stand up and be counted, now is the time for you to be counted.” “It is important not just for us here and the affected persons, but it is also important to the Vincentian public because many in the private sector lost their jobs, so it’s a landmark ruling for the entire country,” Boucher said.

The government had given front-line workers until November 19, 2021, to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Workers who didn’t receive their vaccinations by the deadline lost their jobs and had 10 days to decide what to do. If they didn’t decide by then, they were considered to have quit.