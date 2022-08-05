Kahili (Q) Ollivierre missing since August 2016 (2,190) days

After 2,190 days, Kahili Ollivierre, popularly referred to as “Q,” remains missing. Ollivierre was last seen outside Dougan’s shop in Calliaqua on August 4th, 2016.

In 2016, Maxine Ollivierre, the mother of the missing youth, pleaded with anyone with information about her son to come forward and notify the police, but her pleas went unanswered.

According to the mother, her last communication with her son was in July of 2016 and there was no sign he might be in trouble, so his disappearance came as a surprise.

According to Ollivierre, she discovered her son was missing on Sunday, 7th August 2016. She indicated that this information came from family members. It is frightening to hear that someone can go missing so easily without any witnesses or ears in such a small community as SVG, the mother stated.

Information indicated that police on the island in September of 2016 concentrated their search in the Fenton Mountain area and questioned villagers, however, it yielded no results.

Police have not made any progress in the case as of 2022.