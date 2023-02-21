Kamecia Blake & her team shine the spotlight on community policing

On 18 February, as part of the Central Division Month of Activities, the Divisional Commander Superintendent of Police, Ms Kamecia Blake, and members of the Questelles Police Station staff undertook a walkthrough in the Clare Valley neighborhood.

Many food bags were delivered to the elderly during the walkthrough, courtesy of the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) and the Raymond Knight Foundation.

The entourage also took use of the chance to settle some neighborly issues, converse with young people, and listen to the inhabitants’ problems.

On February 16, the division organized a karaoke and bingo night at the Questelles police station for area residents.

The activities listed on the Central Division’s 2023 Calendar of Activities are intended to improve relations between the police and the community they serve.