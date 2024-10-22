Karen DeFreitas’ ‘Canboulay’ Collection Shines at Paris Fashion Week

Vincentian Fashion Designer Karen DeFreitas Shines at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Vincentian designer Karen DeFreitas, founder of the fashion brand SOKA, made an extraordinary statement at Paris Fashion Week 2024 with the debut of her Spring/Summer 2025 collection, “Canboulay.” Presented by Flying Solo, the collection underscored the resilient spirit and vibrant energy of the Caribbean’s cultural heritage to one of the world’s most prestigious fashion stages.

DeFreitas’ “Canboulay” collection celebrates the iconic traditions of the Canboulay festival, an integral part of Caribbean carnival culture and a celebration of resistance and emancipation. Inspired by the majestic Moko Jumbies, towering stilt walkers who are symbols of protection and resilience, the collection features daring silhouettes, intricate textures, and bold details. Each look offers a contemporary interpretation of traditional carnival characters, blending Caribbean folklore with high fashion.

Soka’s latest collection is not just a creative triumph, but also a showcase of Vincentian craftsmanship. DeFreitas collaborated with a network of local and regional artisans, staying true to her commitment to community and sustainable design practices.

Canboulay was also a collaborative effort between:

Melanie Hyman of Home by Melanie Hyman added her signature macramé detailing, creating textural depth and artisanal elegance in several pieces.

Natasha Frankov of Krafitti contributed intricate crochet work, lending a handmade, organic aesthetic to the collection.

Accessories were handcrafted by prisoners involved in the Grow In Time Foundation, a local initiative that focuses on rehabilitation through art and skill-building.

Jewelry was provided by Trinidadian Crystal Williams of Ivy and Iona

Speaking on the inspiration behind the collection, DeFreitas shared, “I look at designing as storytelling, and I’m focused on telling Caribbean stories because we are interconnected through our culture. As much as you may know how beautiful our beaches are, I want to showcase the beauty of our culture and people. Canboulay is a product of our African heritage and resistance, and there’s beauty in that, from the handmade costumes to the revelry. My collection is a tribute to those who came before me, supporting incredible artisans and celebrating Caribbean collaboration and community.”

Soka’s presence at Paris Fashion Week not only cements the brand’s standing in the global fashion industry but also helps to amplify the voices of Caribbean creatives on an international platform. The “Canboulay” collection reflects Soka’s vision of integrating heritage with contemporary fashion, all while making a meaningful impact on local communities through collaboration.