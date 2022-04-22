As drought conditions continue to affect farmers in St Vincent, one credit union is stepping up to deliver on its cooperative responsibilities.

Marcus Forbes and Alfred Yearwood, both farmers of Langley Park, have already benefited from the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union’s timely intervention.

In a press release, KCCU LTD stated that “during the dry season, water supply can be a problem for farmers, and that is why we have pitched in to donate 1000 gallon water tanks to farmers in need.”

The Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union (KCCU) said the Agricultural Sector is an extremely crucial element of the island economy (relative to food security and employment) as well as a significant contributor to our GDP.

“KCCU LTD understands the importance of prioritizing this sector and providing farmers with the tools they need to increase production”, the credit union stated in its release.