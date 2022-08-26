Keisal Peters is St Vincent’s first female Foreign Minister

Keisal Peters was sworn in on Friday as St Vincent and the Grenadines first female foreign minister.

Governor General Susan Dilys Dougan congratulated Peters on her appointment, calling it a joyful day on two fronts.

“This prestigious position was today filled by a woman, and Peters was a former student of mine.”

After signing the legal instruments, Peters thanked Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves for advising the Governor General and for imparting his knowledge and experience to her.

On Friday, Peters told women and girls of SVG to celebrate and embrace her appointment as their own.

In regards to SVG’s foreign policy, Peters said the nation is unwavering.

“I have seen it repeatedly, we don’t pick and choose when to apply the principles of international law”.

As Foreign Minister, Peters’ first major role would be to attend the UN General Assembly.