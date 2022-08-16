Senator Keisal Peters will soon be appointed as a full minister in St Vincent and the Grenadines government.

The prime minister announced on Tuesday that Peters would receive responsibility for the diaspora unit, foreign trade, and regional integration.

Currently, Peters is a minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Gonsalves, the requisite instruments have been prepared and will be sent to the Governor General by the end of this week or early next week.

PM Gonsalves, who holds the portfolio of foreign affairs, will be responsible for postsecondary education.