Kellane Gayle wins St Kitts National Carnival Swimwear crown

Sugar Mas 2022: Kellane Gayle wins National Carnival Swimwear crown

Miss Carambola White Sands, Kellane Gayle, has been crowned as St. Kitts and Nevis’s new National Carnival Swimwear Queen.

Gayle triumphed over three rival women to claim the prize.

Gayle was born in Jamaica and relocated to St. Kitts and Nevis when she was 11 years old. She is a strong proponent of the idea that “doing for others is doing for Christ.”

She attends Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and majors in architectural design.

Miss St. Kitts Marriott Resort Toriyana Freeman received the title of first runner up.

Nevilla Douglas and Arcadia Harrigan were the final two competitors.

Source : Loop Caribbean