Kelly Construction awarded Anguilla airport redevelopment contract

Kelly Construction Awarded Airport ATB Enabling Works

The Government of Anguilla has awarded Kelly Construction the contract for the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport Redevelopment Program Package 1 Airport Terminal Building (ATB) Enabling Works.

The official contract signing took place on Friday, December 9th, 2022 followed by the ground breaking ceremony on Monday, December 12, 2022 with representation from senior government officials including Her Excellency Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam, Governor of Anguilla.

In attendance for Kelly Construction were Mr. Shane Garvey, Contracts Manager, Mr. Everton Dore, Project Manager and Mr. MacShane Louis, Site Supervisor.

The ATB Enabling Works package is the first phase of the Anguilla’s Aviation Master plan. The work will consist of the construction of a new car-park, expansion of the existing air-side apron and the construction of a new south taxiway. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.