The 2022 road march results are out and Kemmy Christopher’s ‘Da is d call’ has copped the top spot.

1st Place Kemmy Christopher ‘De Call’ 56 points

2nd Place Delroy – Fireman- Hooper ‘Soca Demon’ 54 points

3rd Place Keith – Grabba Finesse- Charles ‘ Place Tun Ova’ 52 points