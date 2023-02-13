Kenisha Antoine has been named miss teen Dominica 2023

At last night’s competition, Kenisha Antoine from Castle Bruce Secondary School (CBSS) was named Miss Teen Dominica 2023.

Antoine beat out four other contestants to win the prized crown and the best talent award.

When Antoine got to the school assembly today, she was treated like a hero.

She thanked the CBSS staff and her classmates for helping her get to the top.

“I’m proud to represent Castle Bruce Secondary School by wearing this crown. “It was a pleasure to speak for you,” she told them.

Jharrissia Gage of the Convent High School (CHS) was the first runner-up, and Shervez Seaman was the second runner-up.

Mia Williams from Isaiah Thomas Secondary School (ITSS) and Shian Sylvester from Dominica Grammar School were the other competitors (DGS).

Gage won prizes for the best speech, the best fancy outfit, and the best evening dress.

Seaman won a prize for giving the judge’s questions the best answer.