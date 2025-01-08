Sandals St Vincent’s Kenroy Pierre Wins Prestigious Gardener of the Year Award

SANDALS ST VINCENT LANDSCAPER SCOOPS GARDENER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kenroy Pierre takes home a green thumb triumph at the local 2024 Tourism Awards

In the lush landscapes of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where every corner boasts tropical beauty, one team member’s dedication to his craft has stood out. Meet Kenroy Pierre, one of the resort’s proud yet humble landscapers, who recently captured the prestigious Best Gardener of the Year 2024 Award at the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association Awards held recently.

For Kenroy, this recognition is the culmination of a journey rooted in passion, resilience, and a deep love of nature. Born and raised in the Leeward village of Rose Bank, he has always been connected to the land. Now 60 years old, he continues to call Rose Bank his home – living with his wife of 24 years and one daughter. Kenroy also maintains close relationships with his eight other children and six grandchildren.

Although he joined the Sandals Saint Vincent team on January 22, 2024, Kenroy’s relationship with landscaping, farming, and fishing spans decades. Before embarking on his hospitality career, he spent four years in the trucking industry, but his true calling was always in cultivating beauty and sustenance from the earth.

Kenroy credits his daughter for encouraging him to apply for the landscaping position at Sandals Saint Vincent. That nudge changed his life.

“I really love the work, and I am doing my best,” Kenroy says with pride. “I didn’t just come for the money—I also came to improve my skills and be a part of this historic resort. I want to help make the grounds of Sandals Saint Vincent the best in the Caribbean!”

A community-oriented individual with a strong work ethic, Kenroy has embraced the opportunity to learn and grow. He’s already completed five short courses with Sandals Corporate University and has plans to pursue even more. Although he has thought about advancing to a supervisor role at the resort, for now, he’s savoring every moment and taking it one day at a time.

Kenroy’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. His department managers secretly nominated him for the Gardener of the Year Award, a surprise that left Kenroy both shocked and elated.

“I felt great! I had never won anything before, and that made me feel really good,” he recalls.

The awards ceremony was a memorable evening, with Kenroy’s daughter by his side to cheer him on. As he walked to collect his trophy, he felt a mix of disbelief and joy.

“My body felt so light when I was going to collect my award—I couldn’t believe this was happening!”

Back home in Rose Bank, the award is proudly displayed in the family living room—a daily reminder of Kenroy’s hard work and the incredible journey he’s embarked on with Sandals. He is quick to express gratitude to his colleagues, supervisors and managers, who have provided guidance and support along the way.

Sandals Resorts Landscaping Project Manager Johann Dippenaar, who is currently leading the landscaping department at Sandals Saint Vincent, has nothing but praises to sing about Kenroy.

“He is a positive example for the rest of the team and he is always willing to give them advice or ideas. It’s a real pleasure working with him because his attitude to work is contagious!” Johann elaborates.

“Kenroy is a dedicated worker, and very passionate about everything he does – especially with regard to his landscaping duties at Sandals Saint Vincent.”

Kenroy’s passion for the resort’s transformation is evident when he reminisces about the property’s humble beginnings. “It’s really amazing how the area has transformed!”

With his dedication to excellence, Kenroy Pierre is not just a gardener—he’s a vital part of the Sandals Saint Vincent story, helping create the lush paradise that guests from around the world come to experience.

Congratulations, Kenroy, on this well-deserved honour!