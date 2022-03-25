St Vincent: Activist Kenson King in custody over alleged seditious statements

If the cliche when it rains, it pours has any truth, Social Activist Kenson King may be able to bear testimony.

King was taken into custody for questioning by St Vincent police on the morning of Friday 25 March.

A Source with knowledge of the matter told St Vincent Times that King’s questioning surrounds alleged seditious statements arising from a Facebook live.

The source further told St Vincent Times that King could be slapped with three charges. At the time of publication, King was still in Police custody.

Sedition is conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch. Sedition originated in the UK. However, in the UK and US, the law has since been struck down or repealed.

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Senegal and Turkey are among the few countries that deal with sedition as a criminal act.

As of Friday, 25 March, King is steering down the barrel of a looming lawsuit as well over statements he made implicating government Senator Julian Francis.

In a Facebook live on Friday, social activist Adriana King said if King was not released by 7 pm, she will initiate a protest in front of the Central Police Station in Kingstown.