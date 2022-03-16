Activist alleges that Government Minister conned two banks in SVG

Activist Kenson King could find himself in hot water after stating on Wednesday night (16 March) during the Night Nurse program hosted by Margaret London on Nice Radio, that government Minister Julian Francis “Conned two banks in St Vincent”.

To the astonishment of London, she immediately instructed King to withdraw the statement to which King replied, “but it is public knowledge”.

The owner of Nice Radio, Douglas De Freitas, who was fixing a loose cable in the studio, could be heard in the background telling London to cut King immediately.

There was a swift apology from Douglas De Freitas. Listen below.