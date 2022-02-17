Kenville Horne issues statement on the passing of Anesta Rodney MBE

My heart is in pain. Anesta Rodney MBE, my Cousin and counsellor who stood as one of the most distinguished person from the constituency of North Leeward has died. Nesta as she is commonly called passed away this morning at her home in Rose Hall.

Originally from Rose Hall, Anesta was a former principal, President of the SVG women Council, Community Activist and so much more. She was one of the persons behind the establishment of the Rose Hall Community Center and would usually tell stories of how the centre was built, including the tremendous support the residents of Rose Hall and surrounding areas give to make it a reality.

Additionally, Rodney acted as a facilitator for many of the developmental programs that seek to benefit the people of North leeward. For her outstanding contribution to country, Anesta became the recipient of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) award in 2009. During her lifetime she was presented with numerous plaques and awards for her efforts especially as it relates to women upliftment.

The Kenville Horne Sports Academy would not have been a reality without her. She provided me with a place to stay and to store my equipment so that I can help the boys and the community and when the going get rough she pushed me and asked me not to give up. The community of Rose Hall and North leeward on a whole owes you a debt of gratitude.

This morning my daughter and I are reduced to tears as we both loved her dearly. You were a queen and a lifesaver to many. Rest in peace Nesta!