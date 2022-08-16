The Marriaqua United Friendly Society, Bunpan, presented the unprecedented Theophilus Shallow Athletic Award to Keo Davis on Thursday, 11th August 2022.

This award will help Mr Davis pay for his educational expenses and support his thriving athletic career. A total of one thousand, four hundred dollars ($1,400) of financial assistance will be provided per year for four years.

In memory of former Society President Theophilus Shallow, an avid sportsman, the award was created. Mr Shallow played cricket, netball, and basketball during his more active years. Additionally, he was a referee for the Netball Association.

The award presented in Mr Shallow’s name to Davis, a young and talented track and field athlete who has excelled both locally and regionally, has been the most fitting tribute.

Mr Keo Davis won both the intermediate and inter-secondary school championships for St. Vincent Grammar School in 2022. In addition, he inspired the citizens of St. Vincent and Grenadines with his performance at the 2022 CARIFTA games, where he won a bronze medal in the 100m and a silver medal in the 200m.

Bro Leroy Jackson, Vice President of the Society, challenged Mr Davis to strive for the top academic and athletic positions. Additionally, he encouraged him to represent not only the ideals of the Society but also his community and the island of St Vincent and the Grenadines.