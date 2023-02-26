Keo Davis smashes St Vincent Grammar School 200-m senior boys record

Keo Davis of St Vincent Grammar School broke the school’s oldest record in the 200m senior boys event.

Davis, 17, broke the school’s longest-standing record, Dr Christian Anderson’s 48-year-old 200m mark of 22.20s, winning in 21.55s.

According to Team Athletics SVG, the time qualifies him for the U20 Boys 200m at the CARIFTA Games. Earlier in the day, he won the 100m in 10.71 seconds, a CARIFTA qualifying pace.

Keo earned the U17 100m bronze and 200m silver in the CARIFTA Games last year.

“The oldest record in our books at 48 years held by Dr Christian Anderson is no longer,” St Vincent Grammar School declared on Facebook. Records are made to be broken, and Keo was determined to break one today. “Keo, congratulations.”

The record was broken at the 100th Inter House Athletics Championships at St Vincent Grammar School.