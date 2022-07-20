Keon Quammie charged with Theft, Damage to Property, and Burglary

On 19 July 2022, police arrested and charged Keon Quammie, a 36-year-old Labourer of Kingstown with the offences of Theft, Damage to Property, and Burglary.

Investigations revealed that the Accused allegedly stole two (2) light bulbs valued at $20.00ECC, and without lawful excuse damaged one (1) Diebold ABM valued at $158,623.00ECC by smashing same with a cutlass. The items are the property of the Republic Bank SVG. The incident occurred at Halifax Street, Kingstown at about 11:45 am on 12.06.22.

Quammie was also charged for entering the Elizabeth Law Chambers as a trespasser and stealing one (1) D-Walt battery pack charger valued at $400.00ECC, two (2) nail guns valued at $1200.00USD, and a number of wall fittings valued at $50.00ECC, total value $450.00ECC and $1,200.00USD. The property of a resident of Campden Park. The incident occurred in Kingstown at about 1:30 pm on 12.06.22.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charges.

Police also on 19 July, arrested and charged Shane Davis, a 33-year-old Painter of Murray’s Village/Dorsetshire Hill with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly stole two (2) gallons of Concrete Primer valued at $140.00ECC, the property of Bally and Bally Investment – stolen at Richmond Hill between 5:00 pm on 16.07.22 and 3:30 pm on 18.07.22.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.