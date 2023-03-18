Kernisha Etienne: Dominica police to end search for missing 13-year-old

Today, March 18, marks 9 months and 11 days since Kernisha Etienne was abducted from her home in Warner, and following months of searching for the missing 13-year-old, there is still no sign of her.

During a press briefing held this week, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made it clear to the public that police have not given up the search for Kernisha.

“The police may end the physical search in the forest, but the case remains open as far as the police is concerned,” he said. “And so it is not a file that has been closed by the police at all.”

He described the situation as an unfortunate one that traumatized, “and brought concern to the entire country…”

Kernisha was abducted from her home in Warner on June 7, 2022.

In the days which followed June 7, the quiet village of Warner had been overrun by drones, canine units, and hordes of on-foot volunteers, all scouring that Western community in a desperate effort to find the Warner Primary School student.

It was reported that Keyan Alexander, a resident of Belles, who was reportedly mentally ill, took Kernisha from her home at about 11:30 PM on the said night. The police stated that in committing the offence, Alexander went to the home of his uncle, Laurent Joseph Bruno, and attacked him with a cutlass inflicting serious wounds to his head and face, before leaving with the 13-year-old girl.

In the early days of the investigation, public attention was also drawn to the death of Kernisha’s alleged abductor Alexander, who was shot by the police on June 18, 2022, day 11 of their search for him and the missing child. (DNO)