Kevante Cockburn Charged with Multiple Counts of Sexual Offences Against Minor

Lowmans Windward Resident Charged with Multiple Sexual Offences Against a Minor

On January 25, 2025, police arrested and charged Kevante Cockburn, an 18-year-old labourer of Lowmans Windward, with three (3) counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and one (1) count of indecent assault involving a minor under the age of 13.

The offences were reportedly committed on August 6 and 7, 2024. Due to the sensitive nature of the case and to protect the identity and well-being of the minor involved, no further details will be disclosed.

The police urge the public to remain vigilant and report all cases of sexual offences involving minors or vulnerable individuals. Reports can be made to the Sexual Offences Unit at (784) 453-4599, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the nearest police station. All reports will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

The RSVGPF remains determined to ensure justice for victims and hold perpetrators accountable.