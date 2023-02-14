Kevin Bynoe, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, Mesopotamia, is the latest winner in the St. Vincent Island Numbers Lotto Jackpot.

The Mt. Pleasant resident won the jackpot totaling $220,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars by matching all five numbers on Friday, February 10.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 22, 35, and 36. The winning ticket was a quick pick.

Bynoe, who collected his winnings of $220,000 on Tuesday morning, said the funds would go mainly towards his loan payments.

The manager of NLA, McGregor Sealey, encouraged Bynoe not to be one of those individuals who have won larger jackpots and wasted the money.