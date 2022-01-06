Kevin Dickson Appointed Managing Director Of Coreas Hazells Inc

As of January 1st, 2022, Mr Kevin Dickson was appointed Managing Director of Coreas Hazells Inc.

Dickson before his appointment was Financial Controller and Regional Financial Controller for GEL Building Supplies Division, he is a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (FCCA) and joined the company in September of 2002.

He began his tenure as Assistant Financial Controller and was subsequently promoted to the role of Financial Controller in 2008.

Dickson was also appointed to the Board of Coreas Hazells Inc. in 2008, where he oversaw the process of the Company’s strategic split into Coreas Hazells Inc. and Coreas Distribution Ltd. in 2015. He was appointed to the Board of Coreas Hazells Inc in 2008, and currently chairs the company’s Pension Plan Board of Trustees.

Dickson has also held the position of Division Manager for the Pharmacy, Shipping, and Insurance departments. As a member of the Senior Management team, he worked closely with outgoing Managing Director Mr Joel Providence, on numerous capital projects and Company initiatives.

He brings to the table many years of experience and leadership at the local and regional levels and has built a reputation for competence and efficiency within the organisation.

Former Managing Director, Mr Joel Providence successfully completed over 25 years of service to the Company and proceeded to his retirement on December 31st, 2021.

During his tenure, he served in dual roles as Managing Director of Coreas Hazells Inc. and Regional Building Supplies Manager for Goddards Enterprises Ltd. (GEL) overseeing its Building Supplies operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, St. Lucia, and Grenada.

Providence was a key driver for the Company’s ACE and Coreas Pharmacy store expansions. He leaves behind a legacy of service and was at the forefront of the Company’s disaster response after the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in April 2021.

He also spearheaded the initiative that brought COVID-19 vaccination services to the Company’s premises over the past 10 months.