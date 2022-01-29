SVG Records 3rd homicide for 2022 in Diamond

Kevin’ thugie’ George, a resident of Stubbs, was today killed during a stabbing incident that took place in Diamond.

The stabbing incident, the second of 2022, which resulted in death, occurred sometime around noon on Saturday 29 January, 2022.

George was pronounced dead on arrival at the Stubbs Polyclinic.

Police are carrying out investigations into the incident. This is the third homicide for 2022.

On January 1st, St Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed 2022 with its first homicide.

The homicide, also a stabbing incident, left Micheal Thomas, a 25-year-old Richland Park resident, dead.

On January 21st, Joshua “Cabbage” Pompey, a 47-year old man of O’Brien’s Valley, Georgetown, originally from New Grounds, was shot and killed.