Kewanna Hackshaw is crowned Miss Easterval 2023

The Miss Easterval 2023 crown was won by Kewanna Hackshaw, Miss Union Island. The pageant was held on Union Island on April 9 and included six contestants from five different Caribbean nations.

1st Runner Up: Miss Barbados

2nd Runner Up: Miss St Lucia

Best Interview: Miss Barbados

Best Evening Wear: Miss Union Island

Best Talent: Miss Barbados

Best Swimwear: Miss Union Island

Best Cultural Wear: Miss Barbados

Miss Photogenic, Miss Union Island

Miss Congeniality, Miss Grenada

The contenders were J’Nae Demming, Miss British Virgin Islands; Kishona Alexander, Miss Grenada; Mahalia Charles, Miss St. Lucia; Ofiesha Samuel, Miss St. Vincent; Simone Williams, Miss Barbados; and Kewanna Hackshaw, Miss Union Island.

The pageant was held under the theme “A Night of Elegance and Exquisite Taste.”