Kewanna Hackshaw is crowned Miss Easterval 2023

The Miss Easterval 2023 crown was won by Kewanna Hackshaw, Miss Union Island. The pageant was held on Union Island on April 9 and included six contestants from five different Caribbean nations.
1st Runner Up: Miss Barbados
2nd Runner Up: Miss St Lucia
Best Interview: Miss Barbados
Best Evening Wear: Miss Union Island
Best Talent: Miss Barbados
Best Swimwear: Miss Union Island
Best Cultural Wear: Miss Barbados
Miss Photogenic, Miss Union Island
Miss Congeniality, Miss Grenada
The contenders were J’Nae Demming, Miss British Virgin Islands; Kishona Alexander, Miss Grenada; Mahalia Charles, Miss St. Lucia; Ofiesha Samuel, Miss St. Vincent; Simone Williams, Miss Barbados; and Kewanna Hackshaw, Miss Union Island.
The pageant was held under the theme “A Night of Elegance and Exquisite Taste.”
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.