Celebrity Host Khadeen Ellis Set To Host Miss SVG 2024

US actress Khadeen Ellis to co-host Miss SVG 2024

The Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation is thrilled to announce that the highly charismatic actress, host and social media sensation Khadeen Ellis, will host the La Vue Boutique Hotel Miss SVG 2024 pageant. She will be joined by Khalil Cato. The much-anticipated event will be held on October 5, 2024 at the Victoria Park and will showcase the beauty, intelligence, and talent of six (6) contestants hailing from communities across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as they vie for the prestigious title of Miss SVG 2024.

Khadeen Ellis who has Vincentian roots, is the daughter of Morrison Joseph who hails from Richland Park. Known for her exceptional charisma, stage presence, female empowerment, and unmatched professionalism, she brings a wealth of experience in hosting high-profile events internationally. Ellis who competed in pageantry before and won the Miss America Pre-teen (New York), expressed enthusiasm about hosting the Miss SVG Pageant, and also working towards enhancing the visibility of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), in collaboration with the SVG Tourism Authority. She is also married to American actor Devale Ellis who plays Zac Taylor in the Tyler Perry hit series “Sistas” and “Zatima”. Together, they host the webby award-winning podcast “Dead Ass”. Ellis will be accompanied by her husband, and will arrive in SVG during the week of the pageant.

Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee, Aviar Charles said there is no doubt Khadeen will add value to this year’s pageant experience, creating an exceptional evening filled with elegance and national pride. Charles said this would not have been possible without the support of the SVG Tourism Authority. She said SVG is perfectly poised to be at the pinnacle of success as it relates to consistently attracting influential visitors, thus cementing it as the ideal tourist destination.

The six (6) contestants in the pageant are Lisha Beache; Miss JCI St. Vincent, Athalia Gloster; Miss FLOW, Kewanna Hackshaw; Miss Lynch Caribbean Brokers, Felicia Hector; Miss Insta Cash, Alvina Pinder; Miss Grenadine House and Zada Stephens; Miss KCCU.

Tickets for the La Vue Boutique Hotel Miss SVG 2024 Pageant, are now on sale starting at $70.00 whilst limited VIP tickets are also on sale at $200.00 at Coreas City Store, Entice Bar, Vee Jays Restaurant and Four Shells. The pageant which begins at 8:00pm will allow patrons to enjoy a red carpet experience from 7:00pm.