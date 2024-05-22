Killed by a COVID-19 Jab! – By Shefflorn Ballantyne

In April 2021, a 55-year-old woman entered a health facility in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and received her first COVID -19 jab. This lively and hardworking individual returned a few weeks later to receive her second dose. She was now fully vaccinated with a popular government approved COVID -19 jab at the time – AstraZeneca. Tragically, within the following 8 months she suffered complications that ultimately led to her death.

In an affidavit presented to the High Court in 2022, Chief Medical Officer Simone Keizer-Beache testified that this 55-year-old “died in January 2022” and “had progressive weakness which may have been due to serious adverse effects following vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine.”

The following is an excerpt from the CMO’s affidavit.

“While in America in the summer of 2021, the patient was observed to have memory loss, shaking of hands and communication changes. A diagnosis of dementia was initially made by the physicians in the USA. The patient was later diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease by other physicians in the USA. An MRI conducted in the USA was verbally reported as a possible condition of acute hyperactive encephalopathy which may also be consistent with COVID-19 or post COVID-19 vaccine inflammation. The final cause of death on the post-mortem was venous thrombosis and pulmonary thromboembolism. However, to date, no definitive diagnosis has been made of the cause of the progressive weakness that preceded death because of the lack of conclusive evidence and conflicting diagnoses.” para. 45 [Beache, S. (2022). Affidavit in Case SVGHCV2021/1033, Kingstown]

It is noteworthy that this affidavit was filed with the High Court on 11th October 2022. It was an affidavit prepared in support of the Minister of Health, who was a defendant in what is now called the Vaccine Mandate case. The Minister knew of this victim when he callously declared in the last Parliament session that he took AstraZeneca and it did not kill him. It clearly killed this 55-year-old woman, described as a healthy, vibrant and lively woman before taking the clot shots.

Official statements frequently downplay harm while exaggerating perceived benefits. The CMO should have reproduced the victim’s post-mortem report in her affidavit, which left no doubt that she died from the effects of the jab. We can be sure that this death by a COVID -19 jab is not an isolated case. We know of numerous instances of fatalities and injuries from these experimental jabs. It is time for Vincentians to grow some courage and speak up.

What redress has been offered to the family of this 55-year -old woman? Has the government expressed any regret or apology to her family for the fatal consequences of the jab they pushed? Has the government, outside of an affidavit to the court, made any admission to the people whom they were elected to serve? Is there any vaccine compensation program for injured victims of the various experimental jabs Vincentians were urged and coerced to take?

Was this 55-year-old woman, or any Vincentian for that matter, shown the AstraZeneca’s leaflet which clearly warned of severe adverse reactions including blood clots which cause thrombosis? Were Vincentians made aware of the fact that AstraZeneca knew of these clots and placed a warning in its leaflet on 7th April 2021? When will Vincentians be informed by this government that AstraZeneca has pulled its jab from the market after admitting to these deadly effects?

Vincentians were clearly treated as animals on a farm and not as intelligent human beings with the right to conscience. Vital information was withheld as caravans traversed the islands with a singular objective – inject as many arms as you can. Genuine informed consent was disregarded. And what is worse, is that hundreds were forced to comply to keep their jobs and feed their children. Now as they grapple with injuries and death, no one from the WHO-controlled Ministry of Health comes to their aid.

Vincentians need to demand accountability from this cursed government. We must demand an apology and requisite compensation for harms caused by their senseless and cruel pandemic response. It is time to speak up. It is time to sue!