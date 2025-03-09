Kimani Wiseman Talks About Alleviating low self-esteem in life

Life can be a roller coaster ride for some people. The struggles of life begins from the time we enter school and later on in life it escalates. The beginning of our school career, we are expected to pass all of our subjects with high grades. This can be very daunting for some students and it can cause low self- esteem. Some students can also have self- doubts and not believe in themselves to pass their exams and assignments in school. Sometimes, parents are a bit too hard on their child or children with exams which further compounds the issue of low self- esteem.

For example, your child or children might have a passion for sports, music, playing pan, etc. However, some parents might try to block their child or children hobbies and have them studying all the time. Too much of work and no play makes jack a dull boy. Extra-curricular activities are very good for kids. It assists them with passing their exams and assignments and boosting their confidence in life. Low self- esteem is when someone lacks confidence about who they are and what they can do. They often feel incompetent, unloved, or inadequate. Some people may not appreciate the way how the almighty made them, while others tease them and make fun of their appearance. This can lead to persons not loving themselves causing low self- esteem.

Bullying in schools and at various workplaces can cause persons to hate themselves and develop “fear” in life which can lead to low self- esteem. There is power in the tongue, speaking negative things about yourself would mean that you would always be negative and would always feel as if you cannot achieve anything in life. Sometimes in life, we may reach to the top and look down at others as if they are not worth anything. We also speak to people as if they are an animal causing low self- esteem in others. A toxic work place where there is unfairness and arguments all the time would cause low self- esteem among the staff. Some people might experience a bad relationship or marriage and they may find it difficult to be in another relationship. This can lead to loneliness and could cause low self- esteem later on in life.

Here are some tips for a high self- esteem:

Wake up every day with a smile on your face, look yourself in the mirror and always tell yourself that you are beautifully made by the almighty. Always believe that there is nothing in life you cannot do or pass. Develop the mind over matter philosophy.

Find a hobby and have some fun. This would bring joy in your life and give you a high self-esteem.

If you are being bullied at your workplace or at school. Don’t be quiet, speak up and seek help.

A bad relationship is not the end of the world, pull yourself together and move on. There is always someone good out there who would love you and treat you the way you should be treated.

Don’t allow anybody to look down at you and make them feel that they are better than you and dim your light from shining. Show them that you can exceed in life. Rihanna has a song “shine bright like a diamond”.

Low self-esteem can lead to depression, suicide, and can cause you to be in a “dark world”. The legendary Tupac Shakur once said in a song “Don’t cry, keep ya head up even when the road is hard never give up”.