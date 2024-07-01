Close Menu

    Kimberly Percival Clinches 2024 IFBB World Championship Title

    Times Staff

    Ambassador Kimberly Percival secures 2024 IFBB Bikini Fitness Crown in Madrid.

    Her Excellency Hon. Kimberly Percival, Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda, has achieved recognition by winning the 2024 IFBB World Championships in Bikini Fitness.

    The event in Madrid, Spain, highlighted Percival’s grace, poise, and determination, reinforcing her status as a global fitness icon.

    This victory exemplifies her dedication and hard work, contributing another accolade to Antigua and Barbuda. The nation acknowledges her significant achievement, as she persists in excelling on the global stage.

    Share.

    Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.