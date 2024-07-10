Kimique Allen’s Journey from SVG to Success at University of Wales

On July 9th 2024, Kimique Allen originally of Spring, graduated from the University of Wales, Trinity Saint David with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Education Studies with First Class Honors.

Allen was among the first cohort of students who qualified for a scholarship to study at the University of Wales following negotiations between the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and officials from the University. Forty Vincentian students were awarded scholarships to pursue undergraduate studies on campus and fifteen to pursue postgraduate studies online as part of the country’s Education Revolution.

Speaking at the Graduation Ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Elwen Evans, KC specifically welcomed the students from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

She remarked “The partnership that we as a University have had with your Government has led to you studying with us; it has enriched our University, communities here in Carmarthen, Lampeter and Swansea, and of course we have been very concerned to hear the news of Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean and our thoughts are with your families, your friends and your communities.”

Allen continues a legacy of excellence having graduated from the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers College in 2018 with a 3.7 GPA. While at the SVGCC, he was awarded the MVP of the Teacher Education Division during the QUICK/CASH SVG Community College Inter Divisional Volleyball Tournament.

Having completed his training at the SVGCC, he returned to the Argyle RC Primary School where he continued to make his mark as a trained educator. In 2019 he started a Boy Scouts Movement at the school and launched his own ‘back to school’ campaign. After attending a Boy Scouts Leadership training in Panama in the last quarter of 2019, Mr. Allen redoubled his efforts and branded his 2020 back to school campaign ‘A better start’ which saw him make a national appeal for contributions.

In 2020, when schools were closed due to the impact of the novel COVID-19 virus and students had to continue their education online – the Argyle RC school recorded 100% passes at CPEA with one student breaking into the top 10 for boys. The top 3 students that year at the Argyle RC school were boys. The then Principal Veronica Cain expressed commendation for the exceptional work done by Teachers Alkisha Ambris, Verona Francois and Kimique Allen. Mr. Allen was at that time, the lone male teacher on staff.

Mr. Allen continued to serve his community as part of the shelter management team at the Argyle RC school during and after the 2021 Volcanic eruptions. He would later have to contend with COVID as a student when he commenced his studies in October 2021. Despite the program being a full time in person program, Vincentian students had to do their first semester online before traveling to Wales in January 2022.

His success is a testament of his abiding faith in God and also to the resilience of the Vincentian people and we are extremely proud that Vincentian students continue to fly the Vincentian flag high whenever they depart our shores to pursue higher education.

Kimique Allen, the only son of Jasmine Allen is grateful for the love and support of his mother, his sisters Kiana, Kay-ana, Kim, Kimberly and his daughter Kimyah.

The quote that resonated most with Allen during the address to the Graduates:

“The single greatest effect on student achievement is not race or class or poverty. It’s the effectiveness of the Teacher. What I remember about my own Education whether that was in various schools, in different countries and across two degrees is not so much the techniques and methods as vital as they might be. What I remember was the Teacher or the lecturer or the tutor. It was them. The teacher is at the heart of any Educational system. These people who share their passion and their drive for learning.”