The egg is being cracked, and the yoke of damage attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine among the Vincentian population is slowly seeping out.

In response to a question about his earnings from tourism. Controversial talk show host Kingsley De Freitas attributed his current health issues to the COVID-19 vaccine on his WEFM radio show on Tuesday night.

St. Clair Prince, the health minister, may have sparked some Vincentians to start speaking when he declared at the most recent parliament session that “he knew nothing of the new science surrounding the COVID-19 jab.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which was widely distributed here and in other Caribbean islands, has been pulled by the company, which faces mounting lawsuits after its disclosure in court documents that its vaccine can cause rare side effects, including blood clots.

“Since 2021, with the impact of COVID-19 and La Soufriere, I’m still scraping the bottom of the barrel health-wise because of the vaccine I took.”

“If I had a chance to take the vaccine again, they would have to throw me off the airport because of the negative impact I’m having from taking the vaccine. It would not have happened if I had followed people like Frank Da Silva and Mr. Hamilton and let the authorities keep their vaccines.”

“However, I took it, and today I’m paying a health price for that and a terrible health price, and that is why I was not here on the programme last week.”

De Freitas did not detail to the audience what kind of complications he has been encountering; however, on Wednesday evening, he told the St Vincent Times that he has been experiencing serious respiratory issues.

“I am having serious breathing problems, problems with my lungs. In the middle of the day, I am gasping to breathe.” De Freitas stated.

According to the NIH, since August 2021, cases of interstitial lung disease (ILD) following the COVID-19 vaccination have been reported, although the underlying aetiology has remained poorly understood.