Kingstown Central Market Rethink

Lots of Vincentians had all kinds of negative things to say about the building of the central market building in the middle of Kingstown when it was erected. Some of their complaints and concerns are indeed legitimate. It has indeed made that area of Kingstown feel more congested and less opened. The intent may have been noble. But we all know it is not working.

However, we do not see a demolition of that building possible. But if we think in terms of growth and progress of SVG, we will see vividly that a market which served a nation like ours in times past has long been outgrown. Our desperate attempts to preserve it amidst the proliferation of venders all over town making an overcrowding situation worse and is not paying off.

I think it is long past the time to allow Kingtown to be the commercial hub It currently is and to leave all fresh produce open marketing to take place at other sites completely away from town. Can you imagine a day in Kingstown without having to mix commercial business with dodging around on uneven and overcrowded pavements?

The days of everything ending up in town have been long outlived and narrow sighted when one thinks of growth. Public transportation all ends up in town and this is already choking the capitals traffic routes. This and the conglomeration of primary and secondary schools which stress out our nation’s youngsters forcing them to commute daily to an almost worn out looking corner of our nation.

Change is something that Vincentians generally resist. However, overseas, Vincentians are the first to embrace change as they have no choice and end up achieving above average. What are we doing about positive change for us right here at home?

Surely, if an open fruit and vegetable market is nowhere in sight in Kingstown, we will quickly have to adjust and form new plans to do our produce shopping closer home -whether it is on the windward or leeward areas outside of Kingstown. Market vendors and shoppers will need to travel less distances to the new markets. Traffic into Kingstown will be a bit improved and the capital city can start acquiring a healing which is long overdue.

But, what about the Central Market building? It just takes a bit of imagination to see a roof top fine dining facility, a lookout tower offering visual views over the capital city, a possible food mall on the upper floors, boutiques, various stores and even a tourist visitors center on the first floor with an open area for local performances or even cafes and coffee shops to facilitate business lunches etc. This building can be given a makeover to rival the likes of our newly built Argyle International Airport and challenge every other building and facility in Kingstown to rise to a new standard of delightful infrastructure. And… it does not matter which party does it!