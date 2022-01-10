Monday, January 10

Kingstown Clinic Resumes Regular Operation

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to notify the public the flu clinic for the Kingstown Health District area previously housed at the Kingstown Health Center is now located at Victoria Park.

As a result of this change, routine clinic sessions will resume at the Kingstown Health Centre effective Monday 10, 2022. The clinics will be held as follows:

Day Clinic
Monday District Medical Officer (DMO) Clinic
Dressing
Antenatal Clinic
Postnatal and puerperal clinic.
Tuesday District Medical Officer (DMO) clinic.
Wednesday Child Health Clinic
District Medical Officer (DMO) clinic
Dressing
Thursday Antenatal Clinic
District Medical Officer (DMO) clinic
Friday Child health clinic
District Medical Officer (DMO) clinic
Dressing
Saturday Closed

The public is guided accordingly.

