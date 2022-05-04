Kingstown man charged with stealing (7) blue 20lbs shell gas cylinders

On 30.4.22, Police arrested and charged Glenroy Browne, 52 years old Labourer of Kingstown with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the Accused man allegedly stole seven (7) blue 20lbs shell gas cylinders valued at $875.00ECC, the property of Banfield Gas Station. The incident occurred at Grenville Street, Kingstown between 7:00 pm on 16.4.22 and 7:00 am on 19.4.22.

The Accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 3.05.22 to answer the charge and plead guilty. He was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Meanwhile

On 3.5.22, Police arrested and charged David Bennett 43 years old, labourer of Kingstown with the offence of Handling Stolen Goods.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly knew or believed that seven (7) blue 20lbs shell gas cylinders were stolen goods, he dishonestly assisted in their disposal between 7:00 pm on 16.4.22 and 7:00 am on 19.4.22.

The Accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 4.05.22 to answer the charge and plead guilty. He was fined $600.00 to be paid by 30.06.22. In default, he would be imprisoned for 6 months.