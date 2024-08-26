Kingstown Park Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized

A tragic shooting incident occurred in Kingstown Park, resulting in the death of a man, takes the island murder toll to 29.

Incident Overview

The man was shot and killed near his home in Kingstown Park. The incident, which took place on the evening of August 24, 2024, has left the community in shock and mourning.

Victims and Injuries

The man who has been identified as Jamari Prince, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman, who was also injured during the shooting, was quickly transported to the hospital for urgent medical care. The nature and severity of her injuries are currently unknown.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. As of now, the shooter has not been identified, and no arrests have been made.