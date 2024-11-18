Parents Worried Over Rat Infestation At Kingstown Prep School

Parents of children at Kingstown Preparatory School are worried about their health due to a rat infestation issue at the institution.

Each day, sizable rats can be observed moving through the school grounds as children carry on with their activities.

Parents reported that the rats seem to be increasing in number and residing near the school, with a significant number originating from the riverside.

A number of teachers informed the St. Vincent Times that individuals from the vector control department visited the school last week, yet minimal action was taken.

“They arrived with nothing in their hands; someone looked over the area, but no meaningful actions were taken,” one teacher remarked.

A parent from the Belmont area informed the St. Vincent Times that he supplies his daughter with wipes to sanitise the bench and desk at school, as it is clear that rats are entering some classrooms.

“Rats have entered certain classrooms; we discovered droppings in one corner of a class. Just think about the implications if they urinate on the desks or benches, especially considering how children tend to eat and touch everything.” “I am feeling very frightened,” the parent expressed.

The Vector Control Unit notified St. Vincent Times that there had been no reports to the Dept.

“There are currently no reports from the school; however, we will be working in Kingstown on Tuesday and will visit the area,” the official stated.