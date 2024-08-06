Kingstown Resident Charged with Wounding After Stone Attack

On August 4, 2024, police arrested and charged Kerwin Mc Dowall, a 51-year-old resident of Kingstown with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 53-year-old Labourer of Edinboro by striking him on his head with a stone.

The offence was committed on June 23, 2024 at Richmond Hill. Mc Dowall appeared before the Serious Offences Court on August 6, 2024 where he pleaded not guilty. His station bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety continues and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for August 6, 2024.

On August 6, 2024 the defendant appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court and did not change his plea. He was remanded in custody until September 30, 2024. Disclosure was ordered by October 30, 2024 and the trial is set for March 4, 2025.