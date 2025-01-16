Kingstown SDA set to host RSVGPF Thanksgiving Service

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) will hold its Annual Church Parade and Thanksgiving Service on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

The service will be held at the Kingstown Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at the corner of Granby and Sharpes Streets, Upper Kingstown. Pastor Chan Nicholls will officiate at the Thanksgiving service.

The event, according to the RSVGPF, provides an opportunity for officers to give thanks and reflect on the year ahead.

The parade will march off at 8:15 a.m. from the Central Police Station and proceed to the church. After the service, the parade will march to the Central Police Station.