Kingstown Store Fire Under Investigation

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire that occurred on November 17, 2024, involving a store in Kingstown.

According to preliminary reports, the fire originated in the store room of the store. The Fire Department responded to the scene in their fire appliance and was able to control it.

The initial cause of the fire is under investigation.

We continue to encourage anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward and assist with the investigation.

